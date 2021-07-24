Firefighters, police investigating Burton house fire, report of person trapped inside

Local fire and police officials are investigating a suspicious fire that heavily damaged a home in Burton early Saturday morning. A neighbor or relative at the scene told fire officials that somebody was trapped inside the home, according to Burton Fire Captain Daniel Byrne.

But, after three searches, firefighters found no one home, he said.

The Burton Fire District, the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort fire department and Beaufort County EMS responded to the mobile home along Morrall Drive just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Fire crews attacked the smoke and flames while other firefighters searched the home. The person who reported the fire was insistent that somebody was trapped inside, Byrne said. However, officials determined there was no one home.

Photos from the scene show that the mobile home was almost entirely destroyed in the fire.

Burton Fire investigators and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire as suspicious. Burton Fire brought its arson dog, Sam, to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.