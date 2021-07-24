Local

Man injured on Hilton Head zip line, taken to hospital Friday afternoon

A man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a zip line accident on Hilton Head Island, according to Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue spokesperson Joheida Fister.

The man was found injured on a zip line tower at Adventure Hilton Head on Broad Creek Marina Way at 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Fire officials placed the man in a basket and lowered him down from the tower with a ladder, Fister said in an email.

He was taken to a Savannah hospital at 2:13 p.m. with injuries to his lower body, she said.

Fister did not provide information more information about the man or the severity of his injuries.

Called Saturday, a worker at Adventure Hilton Head declined comment on the accident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kacen Bayless
Kacen Bayless
