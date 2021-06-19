She was vacationing on Hilton Head when she fell for the lifeguard. Now they’re engaged

Meredith McCraw met the love of her life at a salt scrub demonstration.

The 19-year-old North Carolina native was vacationing at Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort in 2020 when she took an interest in the 21-year-old lifeguard running the workshop.

Bruce Phifer, the unassuming lifeguard, didn’t know the person on the other side of the salt scrub would one day be his fianceé.

On June 8, one year after the two met at the Disney Resort, Phifer asked McCraw to marry him on the very beach where they had their first date.

Their love story is one thousands of people daydream about on vacation: Falling for the cute lifeguard or the girl at the pool and embarking on a whirlwind romance in a new place.

But the difference is McCraw and Phifer’s relationship didn’t end on checkout day.

Here’s how they made it work.

Bruce Phifer and Meredith McCraw spent time together in Savannah for the first time after they met on Hilton Head in 2020. Submitted to The Island Packet by Meredith McCraw

First glance

When McCraw first met Phifer at the salt scrub workshop, he was wearing a hat, sunglasses and a face mask. Although she couldn’t see much of his face, she took notice of how he spoke to people and the sound of his laugh.

She gave him her phone number and she waited, hoping he wouldn’t blow her off.

Sure enough, as soon as he was home for the night, he texted McCraw. Two days later, they had their first official date: A three-hour walk on Hilton Head’s beach.

After their second date, McCraw was anxious to figure out what they’d do when her vacation was over and she went back to North Carolina.

“After that date I was like, ‘So when are you coming to see me? What are we doing?’” she remembered. “I thought, ‘I am a resort guest, like who knows if this is going to fall out?’”

The uncertainty was scary for the young couple, who had the most whirlwind week that neither could really believe was real.

Sustained love

One week after she came home from vacation, Phifer drove across two states to meet McCraw’s parents.

That’s when they knew their happenstance meeting was the real deal. They spent the next few months seeing each other when they could.

In December, the couple found out they were expecting a baby boy.

Bruce Phifer proposes to Meredith McCraw on Hilton Head Island’s beach on June 8, 2021 after they met on Hilton Head in 2020. Submitted to The Island Packet by Meredith McCraw

When they returned to Hilton Head together in early June, McCraw said she felt something different in the air.

“I knew he could have proposed that week, but I didn’t know how he was going to do it or where,” she said.

After they finished dinner on June 8, Phifer brought McCraw all around the island to buy himself some time. When he finally parked the car, McCraw realized he was parked at the beach where they’d taken their first beach walk a year earlier.

As she came over the dunes, she saw her whole family holding flowers and cards that they handed her.

W-I-L-L Y-O-U M-A-R-R-Y M-E-?

The cards spelled out the biggest question she’d been asked in her life. When McCraw turned around, Phifer was kneeling in the sand inside a heart made of rose petals.

“I would have never thought this would have been us, but I’m so glad it is,” Phifer said.

It was an instant “yes.”

This week, McCraw posted in the Facebook group reserved for Disney Hilton Head Island Resort guests, asking if anyone happened to take photos of the proposal.

She got a few photos of Phifer setting up on the beach alongside nearly 100 well wishes. She said Hilton Head will always hold a special place in her heart.

“There are a lot of memories there, and now there are a ton more,” McCraw said. “I never thought a simple vacation would turn out like that ... so perfectly.”