Spectators flock to 1st day of PGA Tour in Jasper Co. for look at exclusive golf club

South Carolina likes to boast about its hidden gems and beautiful places, but none are quite as secluded as the Congaree Golf Club in Gillisonville that’s been thrust into the global spotlight this week.

Yes, you read that right: Gillisonville.

Throughout the last few days, professional golfers and their fans have trickled into the Ridgeland area of Jasper County for the PGA Tour’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Thursday marked the first day of the competition with a limited number of spectators watching.

The tournament was announced in March as a replacement to the Canadian Open because of COVID-19. This is the first time the Congaree Golf Club has hosted the PGA Tour event. The club, built on land that was previously an 18th-century rice plantation, was founded by billionaires Dan Friedkin and the late Robert McNair with philanthropy in mind.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster made an appearance Thursday to present Dustin Johnson, a South Carolina native and the world’s No. 1 golfer, with the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor. Other South Carolinians in the tournament include Kevin Kisner, Mark Anderson and Lucas Glover.

The Lowcountry’s own Bryson Nimmer is also getting to play after receiving a sponsor exemption like he did for the RBC Heritage a couple months ago. Nimmer grew up down the road from the course and learned to play at the Sergeant Jasper Country Club, aka “The Sarge,” which the Congaree Foundation recently purchased.

Despite this week’s course being roughly 50 miles away from Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, where the popular RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing has been played for the last half century, it’s incomparable.

Although Congaree’s Tom Fazio course is polished and well-designed, it’s surrounded by acres of woods and off a two-lane highway in one of South Carolina’s poorest counties. This tour is giving locals and travelers from afar a different experience, to say the least.

There’s virtually no parking for visitors at the course, so almost everyone is shuttled in from nearby designated lots in fields.

“If we’re not careful, a pterodactyl might swoop down and get us,” a shuttle driver joked with his passengers. He said he felt like he was driving through a scene in Jurassic Park at some points.

Others were more worried about the unforgiving heat that had little wind to break it up.

Jim and Julie Drew, of Dataw Island, find a shady spot to watch players put into the hole on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the PGA Tour’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree in Jasper County. Lana Ferguson staff photo

Jim and Julie Drew, of Dataw Island, found a shaded area with a view of the 18th hole to sit in their green lawn chairs with the Masters Tournament logo on the backs.

“We wanted to see the property first, course second and golf third,” Jim Drew laughed. “We also wanted to take advantage of having something this close to home. This is sensational for South Carolina.”

Tanya Sari and her husband Mark, of Sumter, also were excited to get inside Congaree’s gates.

“This course is so different and very unique, especially being in the Lowcountry,” Tayna Sari said. “We came just to see the course.”

She said they’d been traveling and debated on whether they felt up to driving the roughly four hours round trip to the tournament, but they knew they couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“This is so good for our state,” she said.

Volunteers Irene Snowberger, Debbie Orbacz and Linda Lambert (left to right) sit at a picnic table near in the back nine on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the PGA Tour’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree in Jasper County. Lana Ferguson Staff photo

Irene Snowberger, Debbie Orbacz and Linda Lambert ate lunch at a picnic table at the back nine fan zone, surrounded by the holes 1, 11 and 18 on Thursday afternoon. The three women know each other through playing golf at Belfair in Bluffton.

When asked why they decided to volunteer for the event, they replied in unison: “The golf!”

“It’s just fun,” Lambert said. “You also get to see big names and players you’ve followed for years in person.”

Orbacz said she’s enjoyed the energy of the first day of competition.

“If you love the game, this is exciting to watch,” she said.

Unlike many recent PGA Tour tournaments, only a few face masks were spotted. Updated COVID precautions allowed people at the course to forgo face coverings if they’re fully vaccinated. Other pandemic safeguards are still in place, such as players not being allowed to sign autographs.

This weekend is expected to bring larger crowds once the tournament’s 156-player field is narrowed down.