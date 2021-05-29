First-ever Beaufort Co. disabilities guide has 50 pages of resources. Where to find it

Starting June 3, a first-of-its-kind resource guide for people with disabilities and their families will be distributed across Beaufort County, providing a roadmap to educational service providers, recreation opportunities and advocacy groups for people of all ages.

The free 50-page booklet, also available online, is a product of the Beaufort County disAbilities Coalition, which works to build cooperation and communication between local disability organizations.

“Beaufort County has grown tremendously in the last several years and demand for services has risen dramatically. Finding and securing services for young and older residents with disabilities will hopefully become easier now with all resources listed in one location,” said Kimberly Thorn, chairperson of the group, in a news release.

The guide includes the names and contact information for dozens of local and state organizations, from a foundation that provides guide dogs for the blind to another group that hosts golf clinics for people with physical disabilities. Listings are separated by age and include resources for seniors, people who are deaf and those who have autism or a mental disability.

The businesses and nonprofits listed cover the entire county including Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort and Port Royal.

Physical copies will be available next week in Beaufort County schools, libraries, government buildings and other locations. The disAbilities Coalition is hosting an official release at the Beaufort County School District’s Educational Service Center at 2900 Mink Point Blvd. in Beaufort on June 3 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The guide is now available online at this link: https://www.bitlocityvideobooks.com/flip/beaufort-county-disabilities-resource-guide/