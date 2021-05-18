Chlorine gas leaked into Hilton Head well Monday. Why officials say it won’t happen again

Six different emergency response units, including the hazardous materials team, were called to a chlorine gas leak on Hilton Head Island Monday, according to the Town of Hilton Head Island.

The leak occurred at a freshwater well on the island’s north end off Wild Horse Road, Public Service District General Manager Pete Nardi told The Island Packet.

Chlorine gas is used to disinfect the water, Nardi said.

The leak did not pose a threat to the public or the drinking water source, he said.

It took about an hour to fix the leak and replace the chlorine gas cylinder that was the source of the problem. Nardi said there are four freshwater wells that still use chlorine gas to disinfect the water.

But that is changing.

The wells will soon use liquid chlorine to disinfect the water, which Nardi said will stop the threat of gas leaks.

Crews prepare to fix a chlorine gas leak on Hilton Head Island on May 17. The Town of Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Fire Rescue and technicians from Bluffton Township Fire District responded to the leak. Crews had to wear hazmat suits to get into the building.

Chlorine gas, like carbon dioxide, is poisonous to humans. The gas was weaponized in World War I because it is an asphyxiant that causes difficulty breathing and can lead to serious respiratory stress or death.

Chlorine gas is recognizable due to its pungent and irritating smell, which is similar to bleach.

Crews that treated the leak were decontaminated after leaving the building to avoid side effects, according to the Town of Hilton Head.

Why does my water smell weird?

Monday’s gas leak did not contaminate the drinking water and didn’t pose a public safety threat.

The South Island PSD has information on different types of water odors and what to do:

My water is brown: This is often caused by iron in drinking water, is not a health risk, and discoloration from iron is usually temporary. South Island PSD recommends not drinking tap water or using the water for laundry if it is discolored. Flushing with cold water for 15 minutes should clear up discolored water.

My tap water is milky or cloudy: Milky or cloudy water is often caused by oxygen bubbles in the pipes that are released when water leaves the tap. Cloudiness and air bubbles do not present a health risk.

The strainers in my faucets are clogged with white particles: Strainers break up the flow of water as it leaves your tap. Aerator screens can collect particles found in water and should be routinely cleaned throughout the year and replaced once a year. Particle buildup is often white and comes from a variety of sources, including hot water heaters and calcium buildup.

There are black particles in my tap water: Caused by disintegration of rubber materials used in plumbing fixtures. Flushing the system and your taps will likely resolve the issue.

Sometimes I smell an odor from my tap: An odor from your tap is commonly from the sink drain and not the water. The plumbing beneath your sink, typically the u-shape pipe, can collect debris over time and create an odor at your tap. Pour bleach or a disinfection product down your drain to remove any debris and odor.

My water smells like rotten eggs: If you detect the odor in your kitchen faucet, it could be the result of a partially clogged drain or a dirty garbage disposal. Another common cause for a “rotten egg” odor from house tap water can be associated with your water heater. Flushing the water heater yourself, or contacting a plumber to perform the flushing, and then resetting the water heater to the correct temperature will, in most cases, solve the problem.