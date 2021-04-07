More than two dozen 90-year-old palm trees will be cut down in Old Town Bluffton

More than two dozen palm trees, planted 90 years ago in Old Town Bluffton to commemorate fallen World War I soldiers, will be cut down.

Dominion Energy will start removing the 29 trees April 12 because the trees touch electrical wires and are a risk to the public, Bluffton officials said in a news release.

“It is an unfortunate reality that these trees have to be removed,” interim Town Manager Scott Marshall said in the release. “Dominion Energy representatives have made it clear these trees are a safety hazard to everyone near them as well as Dominion employees who work on the lines.”

A photo example of a palm tree provided by Dominion Energy. Dominion Energy

As part of the town’s strategic plan, officials plan to bury power lines along Calhoun Street and expect to replant some of the palm trees that currently line the historic district, according to the release. The Calhoun Street Streetscape project is expected to start in 2023 or 2024.

The town initially considered relocating the trees, but found that it would cost more than $25,000 and could pose a risk to the trees’ survival, the release said.

“We found that most palm species have a lifespan of 70-100 years, so these trees are at the end of their life cycle,” Marshall said. “Arborists have advised us that, given their age and condition, these trees are too fragile to be viable for transplantation.”

The tree removal is expected to last about a week, and Dominion Energy and town officials will meet with every property owner affected, the release said.

Some Bluffton residents were angered by the news, but others said they understood why the trees needed to be cut down. “I wish they didn’t have to do it,” said Ben Whiteside, owner of The Red Piano art gallery in Old Town. “Hopefully we can mitigate it with future planning and something that helps preserve the beauty of downtown Bluffton.”