Jasper Co. mourns veteran firefighter who died after suffering a stroke while on duty

Brian Mixson, a 14-year veteran firefighter and EMT with Jasper County Fire-Rescue, died on March 17, 2021 after experiencing a stroke while on duty. Jasper County Fire-Rescue

First responders in Jasper County are mourning the unexpected passing of a 14-year veteran firefighter and EMT.

Brian Mixson died on Wednesday, March 17, after suffering a stroke, Jasper County Fire-Rescue officials said in a news release.

Mixson experienced a sudden headache while on duty on March 5. Two days later, he had a change in vision and was rushed to the hospital, before finally being admitted to the neuro intensive care unit of a medical center in Savannah, officials said.

The headache was the onset of a stroke, they said. On Tuesday, doctors diagnosed the firefighter with no brain activity, but Mixson remained on life support until medical personnel could arrange recipients for his organs.

“As Brian lived, so did he pass – a servant of his fellow man,” said Interim Fire Chief Russell Wells in a statement.

His “last act of overwhelming selflessness and sacrifice” was the donation of his organs to those awaiting a transplant, Wells said.

Police, fire and other emergency responders have organized tributes to the fallen firefighter.

On Friday, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined local fire departments to escort Mixson through Hardeeville and Ridgeland to the coroner’s office.

Jasper County firefighters have planned an honor walk for Mixson at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Then, they will escort Mixson to Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Mixson’s family will receive guests at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pine Level Baptist Church in Early Branch before a celebration of the firefighter’s life scheduled for 2 p.m.

The funeral procession will take Mixson to his final resting place at the Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Varnville.

Mixon’s family has asked for honorary donations to be made in Mixson’s name to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.