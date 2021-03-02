COVID forced Beaufort Co. students into online classes. A nonprofit wants to help

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force some students to attend classes online, a local nonprofit is hoping to give Beaufort County children equal access to the internet and remote learning.

The Beaufort County Distance Learning Fund, a partnership between Beaufort County and the Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina, was created this year to help alleviate some of the major problems students have faced with virtual learning.

Through the partnership, the Coastal Community Foundation will award grants to local nonprofits who are offering distance learning services in the county. The fund was formed with a $100,000 grant from Beaufort County.

After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beaufort County School District saw a 1,173-student drop in enrollment, its first decrease since at least 2012-13.

A survey sent to the parents whose children left the district found that one-third said their child needed face-to-face instruction. Another 21% worried about exposure to the virus.

Middle school students wave to each other as they change classes on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, through the hallways at Beaufort Middle School on the first day of in-person instruction in Beaufort County Public Schools. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Gloria Duryea, the foundation’s stewardship and events officer, said she hopes the new fund will help alleviate some of these issues.

The fund, she said, will support nonprofits that offer resources and internet connectivity to students who are not able to return to school.

“We hope that it helps decrease the ‘COVID slide’ and helps provide more equitable access for students,” she said. “It’s not fair for students to be expected to do virtual learning without adequate resources.”

Duryea said, as of last week, the foundation had received five completed applications from local nonprofits and three more were being processed.

Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis, and funds will be dispersed on a first-come, first-served basis, she said.

The money awarded to each organization will not exceed 10% of the organization’s budget or $25,000, whichever is less.

Here are the groups eligible to apply for a grant:

▪ Must be a nonprofit, recognized as a 501(c)(3) entity or qualified house of worship.

▪ Must be operating services in Beaufort County serving Beaufort County students.

▪ Must be able to demonstrate (in writing) the ability to provide services and outline of how the funds will be spent (new and existing programs are eligible).

▪ Must agree to provide a written report once funds are paid or six months after receipt of grant, whichever comes first.

Organization representatives who wish to apply for funding should visit https://coastalcommunityfoundation.org/grantee-login/.

“Any step is a better step to make learning more accessible,” Duryea said. “The ‘COVID slide’ is real. I’m proud to see that this is a priority.”