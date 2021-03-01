Parts of Bluffton library are closing for a massive renovation. Here’s what’s changing

Bluffton book lovers, take note.

The main portion of the Bluffton library will be closed for several months starting Monday as the library undergoes massive renovations in one of two major projects the Beaufort County Library System has planned for the Bluffton area.

While the renovations are underway, the library’s entrance and main meeting room will serve as a “miniature pop-up” library for those still wanting to check out books.

After years of planning, 60% of the 25,000-square-foot library along Palmetto Way will be undergoing major changes that will impact library visitors. The renovations will include redesigned book sections, additional meeting rooms, expanding the space for children’s programs and new seating areas, according to library officials.

The Bluffton branch of the Beaufort County Library is photographed in April 2015. Theophil Syslo The Island Packet

The library first opened in 2002 and has since seen “enormous community growth,” the system’s website says. The library may be closed during some phases of construction, according to a news release.

While the Bluffton branch is being renovated, the county library system is expanding.

A new branch is planned for the 35-acre New Riverside Village at the southeast corner of New Riverside Road and S.C. 46. Last month, Beaufort County Council spent $90,000 in “pre-purchase” funds for the proposed library site.

The timeline for the proposed library is in the early stages, but officials say construction could begin around spring 2022.

Rendering show the planned New Riverside Village in Bluffton. Thomas & Hutton

Bluffton Library changes

Here’s what you need to know about what’s changing (and what isn’t) at the Bluffton branch during renovations:

▪ Library operating hours will remain the same. (Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

▪ Library staff will be available to assist in-person, by phone (843-255-6497), or through the Contact Us form on the library’s website.

▪ A selection of books will be available for browsing and checkout.

▪ Holds pick up and check out stations will be available.

▪ Public computers, a fax/scanner and a copy machine will be available.

▪ The lobby restrooms will be open.

▪ Exterior book drop will remain open.

▪ Some used book sale items will be available for purchase.

▪ VITA and AARP will continue spring tax assistance.

▪ The library will be unable to accept book donations.