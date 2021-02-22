Developer buys 400-acre ‘luxury-style’ community along Coosaw River on Lady’s Island

A large Pennsylvania- and South Carolina-based development company has purchased the 400-acre Coosaw Point development on Lady’s Island, the company announced Monday.

Touted as a “luxury-style community,” Coosaw Point is located along the Coosaw River — about a 6.5-mile drive from downtown Beaufort.

Forino Co., the developer of local projects such as Hearthstone Lakes, Ridgeland Lakes, Academy Park and Mossy Oaks, announced Monday it had purchased the riverfront community and promised to contribute more than $300 million in development projects in Beaufort and Jasper counties.

In a news release about the purchase, Forino Co. described the future community as its “largest, most upscale development” in the state. Located on Lady’s Island, the development is in an area anticipating an influx of growth. On the other side of the island, just across from downtown Beaufort, developers plan to build approximately 30 homes and four mixed-use buildings on 10 acres next to the public Whitehall Park.

Coosaw Point has about 60 already developed lots and 180 that are still undeveloped.

The development is home to an 8,000-square-foot recreation facility with a junior Olympic-sized pool and fitness room offering “incredible views” of the Coosaw River, according to the release.

Those who wish to build a home at Coosaw Point can choose one of Forino Co.’s preferred builders or provide their own if approved by the company’s development team.