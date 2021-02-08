Old fort, new park. 287-year-old Port Royal landmark to be opened to the public

On Friday, history buffs and nature lovers will be able enjoy Port Royal’s newest park, a nearly 300-year-old bastion of South Carolina history.

The 3-acre Fort Frederick — a former British colonial stronghold built along the Beaufort River to guard against attacks by Native Americans, Frenchmen and Spaniards — will open as a park Feb. 12, after decades of being closed to the public as a heritage preserve. The nearly $1.1 million project was funded by Beaufort County; the Town of Port Royal will maintain it.

This month’s opening is phase one, Port Royal councilmember Kevin Phillips said. The county has cleaned up the area, constructed benches and covered areas to create the “passive park.” In phase two, the county plans to build a boardwalk area and kayak launch.

A covered area at the new Fort Frederick park. Beaufort County

According to public records, Beaufort County acquired the land that makes up the fort site for $400,000 in 2005 and 2013. It’s been in the county’s land trust ever since, accessible only to those with pre-arranged tours.

According to the Library of Congress, Fort Frederick is the only remaining fort built to guard the Port Royal Sound during the British Colonial period. Construction on the fort finished in 1734, and it was guarded by troops until 1757, when Fort Lyttleton in Beaufort was established.

In 1785, it sold to Capt. James Joyner. When Joyner died, the fort site went to his grandson, John Joyner Smith, and became a plantation. By the start of the Civil War, the fort site consisted of about 700 acres.

Union troops, including the 1st South Carolina Volunteers, a unit of former slaves, occupied the fort after the Battle of Port Royal in 1861. In 1863, it was sold to the U.S. government for nonpayment of taxes.

Nearly a century later, part of the property was developed for the Beaufort Naval Hospital.

The fort, measuring 125 by 75 feet, is the earliest documented tabby structure known in Beaufort County. The tabby, made out of lime, sand and oyster shells, has degraded substantially over time, and part of the fort structure is now under water.

Port Royal councilmember Darryl Owens said he has been researching the old fort for a few months and is looking forward to having the “historical resource” available to the public soon.

“It gives them another historical landmark where the entire surrounding community can come and enjoy with their families, sit down and soak up the scenery, the sights, and the breeze overlooking the Beaufort River and the Port Royal Sound,” he said.

Phillips said he has toured the area and is excited for others to have the same opportunity.

“For so long, it just sat behind a fence, and nobody could access it and enjoy it or experience it,” he said.

The park, located at 601 Old Fort Road, will be open every day from dawn to dusk. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 12.