Hardeeville animal rescue buys farm to relocate operations. How to support their move

Dozens of abandoned and at-risk dogs in Jasper County will soon get five more acres to run around on as they await adoption or enjoy their golden years.

In a Facebook post Friday, Hardeeville’s Lovable Paws Rescue and Sanctuary, a nonprofit that takes in lost and at-risk pets, announced they had purchased a sprawling farm in Ridgeland to relocate their operations and were looking for volunteers and donations.

The $230,000 property is a former dairy farm located next to Polaris Tech Charter School and across from the Ridgeland Airport. Lovable Paws director Steve Allen said the nonprofit had been looking for a property to move into for about six months. The one they found includes several barns and an 120-year-old farmhouse in need of serious repairs.

“We have just outgrown the space we’re in, and the demand from the community is very high, between homes that need help or stray dogs or what have you,” Allen said. “We’re seeing a huge increase in owner surrenders and strays and things like that [since the pandemic].”

Allen said the rescue is now seeking funds to renovate the property. They have raised a few thousand dollars so far, but Allen said they will need significant funds for the project. He said the nonprofit will be starting a capital campaign soon. A fundraising goal has not been determined yet, Allen said.

“Then we’ll be reaching out to some corporate sponsors and applying for some grants to help get some much-needed funds in for the entire project,” Allen said.

Lovable Paws said the physical relocation probably won’t happen for four to six months. In the meantime, volunteers are needed to help construct new buildings and repair old ones.

“We’re thankful for the community support and hope it will continue and help us see our mission through to get this open and running and further help our community,” Allen said.

If Lovable Paws’ Facebook page comment section is any indication, shoring up community support should not be a problem — a dozen and counting people have said they want to volunteer.