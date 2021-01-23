Bowl for soup — and a cause — at Coligny charity event. What to know

Craving soup and wanting to support a charitable cause this Super Bowl weekend? You’re in luck.

Several restaurants in the Coligny Beach area of Hilton Head Island are participating in a soup-sampling event to raise money for Second Helpings, the Lowcountry’s only nonprofit food rescue and distribution agency. The island’s third annual “SouperBowl of Caring” will take place Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Coligny Plaza.

With the purchase of a $25 ticket, guests can sample soups from restaurants including Frosty Frog Cafe, Skillets Cafe and Grill, The Sandbar Beach Eats and FISH. Beverages will be available for purchase as well. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event will be held outside.

Soup choices have not been decided yet, but will likely include vegetarian and seafood options, said Heather Rath, a spokesperson for the event.

Volunteers from Second Helpings will be on hand to accept donations and discuss the need for additional volunteers to rescue and distribute food to 55 agencies in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties.

Only 150 tickets are being sold for the event, with all proceeds going to Second Helpings. They can be purchased here.