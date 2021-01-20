Popular boat landing on St. Helena closes because of ‘severe hole.’ How long for repairs?

Eddings Point Boat Landing, a popular boat ramp on St. Helena Island that provides access to Jenkins Creek and the Morgan River, will be closed for repairs, Beaufort County announced Wednesday.

The boat ramp has a “severe hole,” that needs to be fixed, public works director Neil Desai said Wednesday.

Desai said it’s hard to tell how long the repairs will take. The county is getting quotes from contractors to determine the project’s total breadth and cost. He said he estimates it could take a couple of months.

The hole was first discovered about nine months ago, Desai said. Officials temporarily fixed it, but now they’re looking for a “more permanent fix,” he said.

With the landing closed, commercial fishermen and others who use the landing will now have to find a new place to dock their boats for the time being, he said.

“Folks that wish to not adhere to that are doing so at their own risk,” he said. “I understand it’s an inconvenience for folks, but it’s a liability as far as keeping it open and folks getting hurt. I want to eliminate injury and damage to vehicles.”

For a full list of all Beaufort County boat landings, visit the public works department’s website.