Man found dead at Hilton Head boat landing Monday morning, Sheriff’s Office says

A man was found dead Monday morning at the Broad Creek Boat Landing on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating at the scene on Helmsman Way, and those in the area should expect a heavy law enforcement presence over the next few hours.

No information about the adult male was immediately available.

The cause and manner of his death had not been determined, the news release said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.