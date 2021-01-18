Local

Man found dead at Hilton Head boat landing Monday morning, Sheriff’s Office says

A man was found dead Monday morning at the Broad Creek Boat Landing on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating at the scene on Helmsman Way, and those in the area should expect a heavy law enforcement presence over the next few hours.

No information about the adult male was immediately available.

The cause and manner of his death had not been determined, the news release said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

Profile Image of Lisa Wilson
Lisa Wilson
Lisa Wilson is a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette covering restaurant and retail business openings and closings along with occasional breaking news. The 27-year newsroom veteran has worked for papers in Louisiana and Mississippi and is happy to call the Lowcountry home. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service