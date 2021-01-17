COVID canceled 2020’s Concours d’Elegance on Hilton Head. Here are this year’s plans

Hilton Head Island’s Concours d’Elegance Motoring Festival is expected to be back on this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19th annual event is scheduled for Oct. 21-24 in Savannah and Nov. 5-7 on Hilton Head, according to a news release from organizers.

Hundreds of classic cars, motorcycles and planes typically draw around 20,000 visitors to the north end of Hilton Head Island each fall. Last May, Concours d’Elegance organizers announced the festival would be canceled for 2020 because of worldwide COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and travel.

In October, Hilton Head Town Council approved a grant of $150,000 to help tide the festival over a year and prevent it from moving fully to Savannah.

“Virtually all of our normal revenues for 2020 have been wiped out. We need money to bring back staff and hit the ground running,” chairman Merry Harlacher told The Island Packet at the time.

Vehicles in the Coastal Empire Region Porche Club of America are lined up at the 2019 Concours d’Elegance on Hilton Head Island. Lisa Wilson lwilson@islandpacket.com

The Westin Savannah Harbor on Hutchinson Island is host to the Savannah Speed Classic and related events Oct. 21-24.

Hilton Head events kick off two weekends later with the Flights & Fancy Aeroport Gala at the Hilton Head Airport. Activities move to the Port Royal Golf Club for the Car Club Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 6, followed by the featured Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, Nov. 7. Tickets are not yet on sale.