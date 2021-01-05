A massive waterline may improve drinking water in Bluffton. Construction just began

Construction crews began work this week on a major waterline project along S.C. 46 near Bluffton’s New Riverside area — a project that is expected to remove 166 trees and cause intermittent lane closures over the next 10 months.

A joint venture among the town of Bluffton, Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority and Beaufort County, the project will install a water main of 12,200 linear feet — about 2.3 miles — to connect a surface water treatment plant near the entrance of Heritage at New Riverside to Gibbet Road.

Beaufort-based J.H. Hiers Construction began installing the waterline on Monday, and work is expected to be completed in October, according to a Facebook post from Beaufort County.

The water main is intended to provide safe drinking water and increased water pressure to a part of Bluffton that’s bustling with new growth along the busy highway. Several development projects are planned in this area, such as the Publix at May River Crossing and the new Four Seasons at Carolina Oaks age-restricted community.

Bluffton Council Member Larry Toomer said although he doesn’t think the water quality in the area is poor, BJWSA is building the waterline to prepare for an influx of development in the New Riverside area.

“According to [BJWSA’s] statistics and their engineering, [water quality and pressure] is rapidly going to become an issue when some of the other new developments come online,” he said. “They were concerned they won’t have enough volume to meet the needs of the new developments and to better serve the ones that are already online.”

Toomer said BJWSA’s “motive” to install the line is that it won’t be able to supply everyone in the area without making the waterline larger.

During construction of the new line, residents traveling along S.C. 46 at night should expect “intermittent” lane closures, said Mike Anderson, project manager for J.H. Hiers. But no lanes will be closed during the day, he said. According to development plans, the S.C. Department of Transportation may close lanes along the highway from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

When Bluffton first publicly announced the project in September, some residents and town officials said they were concerned about the removal of so many trees along a SCDOT-designated “scenic byway” that’s known for its wetlands, oak canopies and picturesque views.

“That’s going to be a huge effect and detriment to that area, removing that amount of trees,” council member Bridgette Frazier said when the plans were presented in September.

Although the project will “address water quality issues” and improve water pressure in the area, according to town documents, construction of the waterline will directly affect the tree-lined canopy along the highway, which includes the town’s New River Linear Trail Park, St. Matthew’s Church and the New Riverside Park.

A total of 137 trees were initially expected to be removed along the highway in Bluffton’s town limits alone — 10 of which are deemed “significant,” according to the development plans presented in September. Trees with trunk diameters of 24 inches or more are considered “significant,” according to town documents.

Among the significant trees slated to be removed are six pine trees, one maple tree and three oak trees, according to the development plans. No live oaks are expected to be cut down.

However, Sarah Linkimer, deputy general manager for BJWSA, said in an email Tuesday that only 89 would be removed from Bluffton and another 77 would be removed from unincorporated Beaufort County. A total of 166 trees.

To complete this work, Linkimer said BJWSA paid Bluffton $46,200 in tree removal costs and paid Beaufort County $7,840.

Though he said he had not received updates on whether fewer tress will be removed, council member Toomer said town staff has been working with BJWSA officials to “minimize tree damage.”

Town spokesperson Debbie Szpanka said in an email Tuesday that town staff will walk the site throughout the project to determine whether any trees can be saved, or if more need to be removed.

A proposal from Village Park Homes LLC, already approved for 76 housing units, suggests adding 206 more to the Alston Park development in Bluffton’s New Riverside area. A thick layer of trees stand where the development is proposed. Kacen Bayless kbayless@islandpacket.com

Construction started Monday on the west end of the project, near the New River Bridge, and crews will work to the east, according to Beaufort County.

As the 10-month project moves forward, officials are asking motorists to use caution when driving through the work zone.