3,300 gallons of waste spilled near Beaufort’s Battery Creek, BJWSA says

An estimated 3,300 gallons of wastewater leaked from a sewer main into a tidal ditch that leads to Battery Creek in Beaufort on Sunday, according to the Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority.

Crews with BJWSA responded to the spill “immediately” and started cleanup efforts, according to a news release about the overflow.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is studying the effect of the spill on nearby shellfish harvesting areas and will issue shellfish advisories “if needed,” according to the release. A swim advisory is in effect in the area until lab results show acceptable bacteria levels.

Sunday’s spill near Battery Creek happened just over two months after a leak in a sewage system sent 105,000 gallons of waste into Bluffton’s May River, briefly contaminating one of Beaufort County’s most important bodies of water.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Kacen Bayless
Kacen Bayless
