Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce executive director resigns

Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Kitzmiller resigned from her position late last week, she announced over email Friday afternoon.

The chamber, which helps promote local businesses in the Bluffton area, has seen a significant change in leadership over the past year. Founder and former president Shellie West Hodges resigned in January, and former Palmetto State Bank Vice President John Kirkland was hired to take her place in October.

Kitzmiller had served as the organization’s executive director since February, chamber board chair Don Brashears said Monday. She did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Monday.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with you, and I thank you sincerely for allowing me to serve your business,” Kitzmiller wrote to chamber members on Friday.

Brashears said Kitzmiller’s resignation was her personal decision and had “nothing to do with the chamber.”

“She did an amazing job during a rough time for everybody during the pandemic,” he said. “She is an exemplary example of an executive director. The board was very satisfied with her work.”

Kirkland will serve as the organization’s president and executive director while the chamber’s board looks for an “operations person” to fill Kitzmiller’s position, Brashears said.

In her parting email, Kitzmiller referred chamber members to Kirkland.

“I believe John is a qualified and capable professional to lead the Chamber into a strong and hopeful future,” the email said.

Kirkland did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.

Founded in 2012, the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce & Convention Visitors Bureau, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(6) organization that promotes and advocates for local businesses. The chamber is located in Bluffton at 29 Plantation Park Drive, Suite 703 along U.S. 278.