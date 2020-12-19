Local
Luke and Leia? Jekyll and Hyde? Help Hunting Island name these two baby gators.
Hunting Island State Park is looking to name its two new baby alligators and it needs your help.
The state park just recently had to swap out its two previous gators — Bonnie and Clyde — because they were getting too big for the park. But the park welcomed two new baby alligators on Dec. 6 and is asking people to vote for their names.
The options are:
▪ Luke and Leia (from “Star Wars”)
▪ Yogi and Boo Boo (from “Yogi Bear”)
▪ Spike and Chomp (from “The Land Before Time”)
▪ Mulder and Scully (from “The X-Files”)
▪ John and Deere (Like the tractor)
▪ Jekyll and Hyde
The park was required by state law to trade in Bonnie and Clyde because they were more than three feet long, said interpretive park ranger Megan Maule. They’re now going to live out the rest of their lives at Alligator Adventure in Myrtle Beach, she said.
The new baby gators are located inside the nature center at Hunting Island State Park.
Vote here on what the park should name the new gators.
Comments