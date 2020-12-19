Luke and Leia? Jekyll and Hyde? Help Hunting Island name these two baby gators.

Hunting Island State Park is looking to name its two new baby alligators and it needs your help.

The state park just recently had to swap out its two previous gators — Bonnie and Clyde — because they were getting too big for the park. But the park welcomed two new baby alligators on Dec. 6 and is asking people to vote for their names.

The options are:

▪ Luke and Leia (from “Star Wars”)

▪ Yogi and Boo Boo (from “Yogi Bear”)

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Spike and Chomp (from “The Land Before Time”)

▪ Mulder and Scully (from “The X-Files”)

▪ John and Deere (Like the tractor)

▪ Jekyll and Hyde

Hunting Island State Park is looking to name its two new baby alligators and it needs your help. Submitted

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The park was required by state law to trade in Bonnie and Clyde because they were more than three feet long, said interpretive park ranger Megan Maule. They’re now going to live out the rest of their lives at Alligator Adventure in Myrtle Beach, she said.

The new baby gators are located inside the nature center at Hunting Island State Park.

Vote here on what the park should name the new gators.