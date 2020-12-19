Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
‘We Are The Island’ music video will help Hilton Head kids. How you can watch

A group of 100 Hilton Head musicians and vocalists will perform a virtual music video of ‘What the World Needs Now Is Love’ this Tuesday.

The music video production is part of ‘We Are The Island,’ an annual community music fundraiser presented by the Hilton Head Island Music and Arts Coalition that benefits local children’s charities, according to a new release.

WTWNN Trailer (4K) from Harden Creative on Vimeo.

To get access to the music video when it drops, donate on the video’s Eventbrite page. You have to donate at least $25 to view the video.

Donations will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head Island, Backpack Buddies/Hunger Coalition and the PTOs of Hilton Head’s public schools, according to the group’s website.

Want to learn more about the event and how to help out? Visit www.DonateHHI.com.

