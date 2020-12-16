Beaufort approves plans for Whitehall development on Lady’s Island. What’s coming?

New conceptual plans for the waterfront Whitehall development on Lady’s Island will allow the developer to build approximately 30 homes and four mixed-use buildings — rather than apartments — on 10 acres next to a planned public park.

The plans were approved by the city of Beaufort’s Metropolitan Planning Commission Monday night, separate from Beaufort County Council’s decision Monday to work toward settling a lawsuit over the park.

Whitehall Development Group received conceptual approval for single-family homes, townhomes and a few mixed-use buildings on the property along Sea Island Parkway.

Adjacent to that planned development is the 9.72-acre Whitehall Park, where Beaufort County wants to build a passive park with a natural preserve, covered dock, bike path, picnic pavilion and overlook.

Beaufort County Passive Parks Manager Stefanie Nagid said the park’s “main purpose is for conservation of the property and enjoyment of nature.”

“It’s going to remain a place for people to come and have a quiet space to enjoy nature and to bird watch and enjoy the views and sunsets,” she said.

The county is in an ongoing lawsuit with developers over road access and an easement agreement related to drainage on the park property.

Monday night, after Beaufort County Council met in closed session, Council member Brian Flewelling moved to “make a settlement offer regarding the developers of Whitehall Plantation as discussed in executive session.”

The motion was unanimously approved. However, the county has provided few details on the terms of the settlement and what it means for development of the park.

Pictured in June 2019, a sign welcomes visitors to Whitehall Park, a waterfront Lady’s Island property Beaufort County bought to preserve last year. The developer that sold the property sued the county over a dispute about access and easement agreements. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Interim County Administrator Eric Greenway told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette the settlement “relates” to the county’s plans for the passive park, which were reviewed by the county’s Natural Resources Committee last week.

Because the park is a joint project between the county and the city of Beaufort, Greenway said city officials will have to approve plans for the park and the development. The county’s settlement relates only to the park property, he said.

“Our attorneys have the authority to approach the plaintiffs and the developers with a counter offer on how to settle it,” Council member Paul Sommerville told the newspapers.

Conceptual plans for the Whitehall development on Lady’s Island approved by the city of Beaufort’s Metropolitan Planning Commission on Dec. 14, 2020. City of Beaufort

David Prichard, Beaufort’s community development director, said there’s “no direct connection” between the county’s lawsuit and the city of Beaufort’s approval process for the adjacent development.

The plans approved by the city’s Metropolitan Planning Commission eliminate the developer’s previous proposal to build large apartments on the property. Instead, the mixed-use development calls for:

▪ About 16 residential single family lots

▪ Eight townhomes

▪ Four mixed-use buildings

▪ Three river homes

▪ Four garden cottages.

After Monday’s approval, the developers will have to submit a more detailed proposal to the city of Beaufort to show where infrastructure and stormwater are planned, Prichard said. Those plans will be reviewed by the city’s Technical Review Committee.

Once that is approved, developers must submit a project permit that allows them to begin building improvements like water and sewer lines, he said.

Prichard estimates the process could take “four weeks tops.”

The property known as Whitehall is pictured in 2016. Beaufort County bought 10 acres of the property to preserve as a waterfront park, and the ensuing controversy has resulted in proposed changes to the county land preservation program. Delayna Earley Staff photo

As for plans for the passive park, the city of Beaufort was slated to discuss the conceptual plan during its work session Monday evening.

Council member Paul Sommerville said it was his “personal crusade” to get a larger park on the property.

“I’m elated about it,” he said. “It’s going to be a real asset to the city of Beaufort and Beaufort County in perpetuity. The most important thing to me is, we’re going to have the park.”