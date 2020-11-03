Hilton Head magazine company ordered to pay nearly $400K in contract lawsuit, judge says

A Hilton Head Island magazine company was ordered to pay nearly $400,000 after the company that printed its magazines sued for non-payment, according to court documents.

A federal judge ordered a publishing company associated with Hilton Head Monthly, called Trio Publishing LLC, to pay a Pennsylvania-based printing company after the magazine company “failed and refused” to pay them, the lawsuit states.

The judgment was filed electronically on Friday on the state court’s website.

The case was filed on Nov. 13, 2019 in U.S. District Court of South Carolina by a lawyer for Fry Communications, the printing company.

Trio Publishing did not respond to the original court summons brought by the printing company. A federal judge then issued a default ruling in Fry Communications’ favor because there was no answer to the lawsuit, according to records.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Marc Frey, CEO of Trio Publishing, said in an interview that Trio Publishing and Hilton Head Monthly are separate entities, and the publication of the magazine won’t be affected by the lawsuit.

The company that runs Hilton Head Monthly is called Monthly Media LLC, according to the S.C. Secretary of State Corporation Website.

The website shows that Monthly Media and Trio Publishing are listed to the same address on Hilton Head and to the same person: Marc Frey.

Of the monetary judgment, Frey said negotiations with the printing company are ongoing.

He came from a publishing family in Switzerland. The Freys moved to Hilton Head in 1991 and later purchased Golfer’s Guide and Hilton Head Monthly.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER