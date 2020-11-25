Hilton Head’s best sunsets: 5 public places to catch the show in the sky

We’re at the time of year when you can watch the sunset on Hilton Head Island — a truly magical experience — and still catch the early dining menu at one of the island’s restaurants.

The only problem: 70% of the island is behind gated communities, making “catching the sunset” difficult at best and trespassing at worst.

Whether you’re a lifelong islander or just visiting for the holidays, you’re in luck.

Here’s a roundup of four totally public (and therefore free!) places to watch the sun go down off Hilton Head Island:

Veterans Memorial Park

Veterans Memorial Park may be the least known sunset spot on the list.

The park is located mid-island behind the strip mall that contains T.J. Maxx and Whole Foods.

To see the sunset, you can park in the small turnaround and walk a few steps to get to the overlook on Broad Creek. The dock faces west, so the sunset coupled with the sea grass and tidal creek make for a beautiful vista.

The park is quiet and wooded, and features a short walking trail.

Getting there: Turn right off U.S. 278 at the newly installed traffic light on Shelter Cove Lane near the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The park will be on your right before you reach the WaterWalk Apartments. The parking area is paved with bricks.

You can also access the park by turning right off U.S. 278 before the Kroger in Shelter Cove on Mall Boulevard. Take a right on Shelter Cove Lane and drive past WaterWalk apartments. The park will be on your left before the road begins to curve past the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelter Cove Community Park

Also mid-island and much more well known, Shelter Cove Community Park is a perfect place to catch the sunset before dinner or after a day of shopping in Towne Centre.

Shelter Cove doesn’t have a dock that extends out over Broad Creek, but its playground and bathroom buildings provide the ability to stay longer. Bring a picnic blanket to sprawl out on the lawn and face the water for a gorgeous sunset view.

There are a limited number of paved parking spots directly next to the park, but if those spots are full, you can park closer to U.S. 278 and grab an ice cream cone at Kilwin’s on your way to the prime sunset spot. The walk from the back parking lot to the community park is about a quarter-mile.

Getting there: Turn right off U.S. 278 between World of Beer and Wayback Burgers on Towne Centre Drive mid-island. Follow the road straight to get to the entrance to the park. Watch out for pedestrians in the shopping center and the raised crosswalks.

Squire Pope Rowing and Sailing Center

On the north side of the island, you can catch a fantastic sunset over Skull Creek at the Squire Pope Rowing and Sailing Center.

The rowing and sailing center has a large dock facing west that juts into the creek.

The accompanying park has a Live Oak draped pavilion, bathrooms and a new play area for children. The paved parking lot is just a few steps from the park area.

Getting there: From U.S. 278, turn left at the first traffic light on the island at Squire Pope Road. Immediately after you cross the wetland clearing, take the fourth left at the green sign that reads Rowing and Sailing Center at Squire Pope Community Park.

C.C. Haigh Jr. Boat Landing

Okay, this one isn’t technically on Hilton Head Island, but it’s just a short drive west, and totally worth it.

The boat landing is located between the two sets of bridges that connect Bluffton and Hilton Head Island.

To enjoy the sunset, bring a lawn chair and set it up away from the docking boats on the west side of the small island. You may see some fishermen reeling in their catches or a family embarking on a sunset cruise.

Even better, the dock provides an unbridled view of the sunset as it reflects off the waters of Mackay Creek and over the treetops of far-off islands.

There are no bathrooms at the boat landing, and the massive gravel lot is often filled with trucks hauling boat trailers. Make sure not to park in a place that makes it difficult for the trailers to get out and to the boat ramp.

Getting there: The boat landing is located in a sometimes nerve-wracking turnoff from U.S. 278 on Pinckney Island. You’ll need to time your arrival and be patient in leaving, especially if you’re taking a left turn in or out of the parking lot. If you’re coming from Bluffton, take a right on Pinckney Island (the small island that separates the two spans of bridges) and prepare for a steep entrance into the parking lot. If you’re coming from Hilton Head, hop into the center turning lane on the island and be patient — you don’t want to come into the steep entrance to the lot too fast.

Did we miss your favorite public sunset spot? Do you have a better photo? Send it to kkokal@islandpacket.com. She’s always looking for new spots to catch the sunset.