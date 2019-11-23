Local

Bluffton teen charged with shooting man multiple times after argument

A Bluffton teen has been charged with shooting a man multiple times during an argument earlier this month.

D’Kendrick Knight, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a shooting on Nov. 8, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release. Knight shot a 33-year-old man multiple times after an argument on Bush Lane, the release said.

Knight is being held at Beaufort County Detention Center on $100,000 bond for the attempted murder charge and $10,000 for the weapon charge, online jail records show. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for receiving stolen goods, according to jail records.

Attempted murder is a felony and a conviction punishable by up to 30 years.

