Hundreds more homes in Bluffton? Town, developer to negotiate in closed session Wednesday

The town of Bluffton will meet with developers in closed session Wednesday afternoon to discuss increasing the density of a controversial housing project nearly fourfold.

The proposal from Village Park Homes LLC, already approved for 76 housing units, suggests adding 206 more to the Alston Park development on less than 42 buildable acres in Bluffton’s New Riverside area. The developer describes the project as the “solution” to Bluffton’s affordable housing problem.

Neighbors, who live in nearby communities such as The Haven at New Riverside, argue that the mammoth increase to 282 homes would hurt the environment, increase traffic, crowd schools and jeopardize safety. They wonder why the town must meet with developers behind closed doors.

Bluffton’s negotiating committee, appointed in April, has discussed the proposal with developers at two previous meetings — one in executive session. Discussions Wednesday between the committee and developer will be held completely in private.

Asked why the committee must conduct discussions outside of the public, Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka described the process as “very legal.” She said she understands that some people have concerns about the development, but “it’s a preliminary process.” She asks that residents “trust the process.”

Sulka said she hopes discussions in Wednesday’s executive session result in a recommendation on whether to send the plan to the planning commission. The commission then would decide whether to recommend the plan to the town council.

According to Village Park Homes, the proposed units would be priced between $175,000 and $310,000 and would be marketed to families whose total income is between 60 percent and 100 percent of the area’s median annual income for a family of four — $49,800 to $83,000. Some have questioned how teachers and firefighters, for example, could afford those homes on their $40,000 to $50,000 salaries.

A conceptual drawing of the Alston Park neighborhood, which Town of Bluffton Town Council referred to the negotiating committee in June. Village Park Homes Town of Bluffton application materials

Michael Lucas, Dallas Hutcheson and Fred Gillam, who live in The Haven neighborhood, say they’re not against affordable or workforce housing. They vehemently oppose the large increase in density in an environmentally sensitive area surrounded by wetlands that connect to the New River. Gillam said if the developer dropped the density to a number closer to 125 single-family homes, he would support the project.

Sulka said she’s listened to residents who are concerned about the density and other issues. She said those issues will be negotiated with the developer.

“Honestly, it’s not a negotiating committee if we take exactly what’s being offered,” she said. “It’s a public conversation. It’s going to be negotiated. There are some valid concerns, and I had already written a lot of them down myself.”

Negotiating Committee

The purpose of the negotiating committee, according to town documents, is for the town, applicants and property owners to discuss development proposals of “significant complexity, size or impact.” Proposals are referred to the negotiating committee by council.

Prior to this year, the most recent committee meeting was Jan. 27, 2011. The committee didn’t meet for eight years because no major changes to development agreements were necessary until now, said Fred Hamilton, one of the seven members. Meetings resumed in July.

Four other members serve in their public or professional capacities: Sulka, Bluffton’s mayor; Alice Howard, Beaufort County councilwoman; Josh Tiller, Planning Commission chair; and Matt Green, board chair of the Don Ryan Center for Innovation, a business incubator. Ashley Feaster, Palmetto Electric manager for Community Affairs and Economic Development, and Deborah Edmondson, a real estate agent, serve as Bluffton citizens.

Tiller, vice president of architecture firm J.K. Tiller Associates Inc., has recused himself from all negotiations for this development. His firm designed the master plan for the Village Park Homes development, including the layout of the roads. Terry Hannock, vice chair of the planning commission, has sat in for Tiller during these discussions. Tiller said he has no financial ties to the development and that he’s been doing the work for free because he supports affordable housing.

The agenda for Wednesday’s 2:30 meeting, which was posted Monday evening, shows the development will be discussed solely in executive session but does not provide a reason.