A Bluffton contractor has a new subdivision for Old Town.

A new residential neighborhood could be coming to Old Town Bluffton.

The Bluffton Planning Commission unanimously recommended Wednesday night that the town council consider a subdivision plan for 12 homes — called Moss Subdivision by property owner and longtime Bluffton resident Garfield Moss. The plan would require the construction of a paved street as well as water and sewer installations.

The proposed project would include a loop street and parking on a 4-acre site at the northeast corner of Wharf and Lawrence streets, just behind the Bluffton Police substation on May River Road. Moss lives on the site with his wife and two of his adult children and said his family plans to build the 12 homes according to the Town of Bluffton Unified Development Ordinance. Moss said the homes will be between 1,500 and 3,000 square feet and cost between $450,000 and $750,000.

A two-story gray and white home with a wrap around porch owned by Garfield Moss’ eldest daughter serves as a model for how the 12 homes will look. Moss said his 4 acres of land — shrouded from from surrounding streets by a thick layer of trees — is “Bluffton’s best kept secret.” Kacen Bayless kbayless@islandpacket.com

“I keep hearing that everyone wants to live here, but there’s no space in Old Town,” he said. “This spot offers privacy, we don’t get the noise and the traffic, and the quaint things that make the Bluffton Historic District so neat.”

Although Garfield Moss’ plan for 12 new homes in Old Town Bluffton will not encroach on wetlands or “other environmentally sensitive areas,” according to town documents, it will require the removal of several trees. Kacen Bayless kbayless@islandpacket.com

Moss, a longtime Bluffton resident, ran unsuccessfully for Town Council in 2013 and 2008 and mayor in 2009. He is a licensed contractor with a background in development with previous jobs as a subcontractor and building inspector. Now, he spends his days giving visitors tours around Bluffton in his golf cart for his business Old and New Bluffton Tours.

Although the development will not encroach on wetlands or “other environmentally sensitive areas,” according to town documents, it will require the removal of several trees.

When the town reviewed Moss’ original plan in mid-September, staff required several revisions before Wednesday night’s discussion. The planning commission recommended that the town council require Moss to save 16 trees, including several “significant” trees and “desirable” live oaks. It also suggested requiring a common open space with a mail kiosk.

The planning commission’s recommendation to town council also requires the developer to review the project’s effect on sidewalks, streets and the buffer between lots. The recommendation now goes to the council for first reading.

When the town of Bluffton reviewed Garfield Moss’ original plan for a subdivision in Old Town Bluffton in mid-September, staff required several revisions before Wednesday night’s recommendation to council including a plan to save significant trees on the property and the inclusion of a common open space which will include a mail kiosk. Kacen Bayless kbayless@islandpacket.com

Moss’ subdivision plan in the historic district comes as Bluffton experiences a boom in development and an influx of residential housing. A 67.64-acre project near Alston Park is already authorized for 76 units. Village Park Homes is requesting to build an additional 206 residential units, with some deeded as affordable housing. Southeastern Development Associates wants to change the location for its planned 392 units, to U.S. 278 and Hampton Parkway from Buckwalter Place.