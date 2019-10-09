Crescendo festival on Hilton Head Island launches Thursday with free arts in the park

See The Concert Truck at the Crescendo opening ceremony Thursday at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island. Submitted

Hilton Head Island’s celebration of the arts — the third annual Crescendo — launches Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shelter Cove Community Park.

Almost 100 separate Crescendo arts and cultural events will continue until Nov. 15.

The opening ceremony is free and open to the public. It will feature performances, closeup looks at artwork, and the opportunity to meet many of the Crescendo participants. It will include refreshments, door prizes and ticket giveaways.

Crescendo is sponsored by the Arts & Cultural Council of Hilton Head, a “not-for-profit organization which coordinates, promotes, communicates, and showcases arts and cultural organizations and businesses in the Hilton Head and Bluffton area for the purpose of creating an arts destination, enriching the quality of life, and speaking with one voice on cultural issues,” according to its website.

Crescendo will showcase an astonishing array of arts, cultural and historical organizations, along with introductions and opportunities to meet face to face with individual artists, performers, historians and writers who live and work in the Hilton Head and Bluffton area.

The mistress of ceremonies for the opening is the energetic Cora Miller, who will oversee the flow of the varied and jam-packed evening of entertainment.

The schedule of events:

▪ 5 to 5:30 p.m.: Rising Stars performance presented by the Junior Jazz Foundation.

▪ 5:45 to 5:50 p.m.: Hilton Head Dance Theatre performance — Safety Dance.

▪ 5:55 to 6:10 p.m.: Storytelling by Louise Miller Cohen.

▪ 6:10-6:20 p.m.: Dylan Perez, 9-year-old cellist, sponsored by the Island School Council for the Arts.

▪ 6:25-6:55 p.m.: Concert Truck performance at the park.

▪ 7 p.m.: Closing. After-party begins at Tio’s.