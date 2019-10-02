Bluffton nonprofit rolls out new program to fight hunger: its own mobile food pantry

SHARE COPY LINK

Hunger relief is now “on the move” in Bluffton thanks to a local nonprofit’s latest program.

Bluffton Self Help unveiled its first mobile food pantry on Friday. Its goal is to deliver food to residents in need who may have difficulty traveling because of disabilities or other circumstances.

The van, donated by Palmetto Electric Cooperative and Belfair Charitable Fund, will be stocked with non-perishable foods.

“We are thrilled to be able to break down one more barrier for our neighbors in need and to end hunger in our community,” a Facebook post on the group’s page said. “This month we are celebrating 33 years of helping our neighbors in need, and each year we continue to grow and meet the needs of our growing community!”

Bluffton Self Help, located on Sheridan Park Circle, provides many services to residents in need, including clothing, education and resources and financial assistance. It serves 20,000 individuals and families in need annually.

Those who need access to the mobile food pantry or any other services offered can register on the group’s website.