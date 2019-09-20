Bluffton to hold annual river and beach cleanup this weekend. Here’s how you can help

What is the most common trash found during May River clean-up? Beth Lewis, Stormwater Technician for the Town of Bluffton, talks about the most common piece of trash that they find on the May River and some of the more interesting pieces of trash found during the beach and river sweeps on Saturday, September Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beth Lewis, Stormwater Technician for the Town of Bluffton, talks about the most common piece of trash that they find on the May River and some of the more interesting pieces of trash found during the beach and river sweeps on Saturday, September

Bluffton residents and business owners will try to rid the May River and surrounding watersheds of trash and debris Saturday as part of the 31st statewide Annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep.

This will be Bluffton’s 12th year participating in the state’s largest one-day, volunteer, litter clean-up of beaches, marshes and waterways, according to a news release. The event, held by the Town of Bluffton, Lowcountry Stormwater Partners, South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, will be held at the Oyster Factory Park from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“Beaufort County’s waterways are rich in marine life and greatly contribute to the Lowcountry culture,” Beth Lewis, River Sweep event coordinator and the Town’s water quality program administrator, said in the release. “This event provides residents an opportunity to be environmental stewards of our most cherished natural resources.”

The cleanup will take place in the Bluffton Historic District and along the May River. Necessary supplies for the cleanup — including gloves, bags, sunscreen — will be provided by event partners, according to the release. The Hardeeville and Bluffton Walmart locations will provide free lunches to volunteers, and Corner Perk is offering a cup of May River Blend coffee before the event.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Volunteers will keep records of the type and amount of litter collected, which will be added to the statewide data and the Ocean Conservancy’s worldwide database.

“The data helps those in charge of environmental protection to identify the sources of litter so they can make recommendations, which may help prevent and reduce the amount of litter polluting our waterways,” the release said.

Along with the cleanup, several organizations will also have educational displays to show how to improve water quality in local watersheds, and the Town of Bluffton is offering a “free gift” to all volunteers.

Registration for the event is not necessary, but volunteers who want to bring their own boat or kayak should arrive by 8:30 a.m. to allow time for setup.