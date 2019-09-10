How to help rescue wounded birds of prey and shorebirds in SC Lowcountry

S.C. Birds of Prey Center: Learning from healing birds The Birds of Prey Center in Awendaw treats, rehabilitates and releases injured birds back into the wild. Birds that are unable to be released are used in educational programs at the center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Birds of Prey Center in Awendaw treats, rehabilitates and releases injured birds back into the wild. Birds that are unable to be released are used in educational programs at the center.

You see an injured bird, you want to help, but you don’t know what to do.

It happens all the time in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

On Thursday, volunteers who want to get involved in a regional rescue network will have a chance to learn what to do, and how to safely and legally transport injured or abandoned birds to treatment.

The nonprofit Avian Conservation Center will hold a training workshop on Sept. 12 for those interested in participating in the Avian Medical Clinic’s Transport Network.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sea Pines Community Center, 71 Lighthouse Road, Suite 120.

Advance registration is required. Email info@thecenterforbirdsofprey.org.

“Working with wildlife, especially when they are compromised by an injury or illness, is an advanced skill, so we rely on a network of trained volunteers located throughout South Carolina to assist with these calls,” the center said about its attempt to recruit up to 30 new volunteers in the Beaufort County area.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and able to transport birds at their own expense in personal vehicles. Training and adherence to other policies and procedures are required.

The Avian Conservation Center is located in Awendaw, north of Charleston. It includes a Center for Birds of Prey, the Avian Medical Clinic, and the South Carolina Oiled Bird Treatment Facility.

The clinic receives more than 700 injured wild birds of prey and shorebirds each year, and has treated more than 10,000 birds since opening in 1991.

The center said volunteers are needed, even if they do not want to handle wildlife directly, or have limitations on driving, such as distance or time of day.

The center may be reached at 843-971-7474 or toll-free at 1-844-321-1961.