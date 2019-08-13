Local

15-year-old Hilton Head teen home safe after missing for more than 2 weeks, police say

A 15-year-old Hilton Head Island girl who was missing for more than two weeks returned home safe Monday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Kailah Monroe’s family reported her as a runaway juvenile to the Sheriff’s Office on July 28.

The Savannah Police Department located Monroe unharmed Monday and brought her back to Hilton Head, the release said.

