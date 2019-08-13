15-year-old Hilton Head teen home safe after missing for more than 2 weeks, police say

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

A 15-year-old Hilton Head Island girl who was missing for more than two weeks returned home safe Monday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Kailah Monroe’s family reported her as a runaway juvenile to the Sheriff’s Office on July 28.

The Savannah Police Department located Monroe unharmed Monday and brought her back to Hilton Head, the release said.

