15-year-old Hilton Head teen home safe after missing for more than 2 weeks, police say

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be visiting Hilton Head and Beaufort, SC, for a town hall and meet and greet on Thursday. Yang, a 2020 hopeful, is a New York businessman and entrepreneur.
