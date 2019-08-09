Firefighters stopped at a Port Royal convenience store Thursday. Then, a sinkhole appeared

Understanding the science of sinkholes Sinkholes are most common in “karst terrain” where the type of rock below the land surface, like limestone, can naturally be dissolved by groundwater, according to the USGS. When water dissolves these types of rock, spaces and caverns develop unde Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sinkholes are most common in “karst terrain” where the type of rock below the land surface, like limestone, can naturally be dissolved by groundwater, according to the USGS. When water dissolves these types of rock, spaces and caverns develop unde

Engine Company 3 with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department had an eventful pit stop at a convenience store Thursday evening.

Firefighters stopped at Parker’s near Savannah Highway and Parris Island Gateway around 5:30 p.m. for a cold drink, a news release from the department said.

As they were getting out of the truck, “what appears to be a sinkhole,” about 1 1/2-feet deep, opened in the parking lot and the truck fell in it, the release said.

A heavy rescue towing truck from Interstate Towing arrived and extracted the truck. S.C. Highway Patrol arrived to investigate.

No injuries were reported.

