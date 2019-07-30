20-year-old tourist killed in Jet Ski accident on Hilton Head, official says

What we know about jet ski crash that officials say killed tourist near Hilton Head Officials say a 20-year-old woman visiting from Pittsburgh was killed in a jet ski crash near Hilton Head around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Here's what we know. Editor's note: This video has no sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officials say a 20-year-old woman visiting from Pittsburgh was killed in a jet ski crash near Hilton Head around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Here's what we know. Editor's note: This video has no sound.

A 20-year-old tourist visiting Hilton Head from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, died after a Jet Ski crash in the area of Mackay Creek on Tuesday afternoon, according to deputy coroner David Ott.

Ott identified the woman as Ciara Eiriz.

Two people on two separate Jet Skis collided, S.C. Department of Natural Resources spokesperson David Lucas said. SCDNR is the lead investigating agency. Ott said that both of the jet skis were rented.

The Bluffton Township Fire District was dispatched to the area around 12:40 p.m. for a “head injury in the water,” spokesperson Capt. Lee Levesque said. Law enforcement agencies and first responders were on the scene at Hilton Head Harbor for several hours.

A helicopter landed at the CC Haigh Jr. boat landing, which is near the Hilton Head Island bridge, later Tuesday afternoon.

In South Carolina, boaters 16 years of age and older may operate any recreational boat or personal water craft without restrictions.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that one person was airlifted from the scene, according to SCDNR spokesperson David Lucas. Lucas later said that information was in error and no one was airlifted, but a helicopter had been dispatched to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.