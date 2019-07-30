Local

20-year-old tourist killed in Jet Ski accident on Hilton Head, official says

What we know about jet ski crash that officials say killed tourist near Hilton Head

Officials say a 20-year-old woman visiting from Pittsburgh was killed in a jet ski crash near Hilton Head around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Here's what we know. Editor's note: This video has no sound. By
Up Next
Officials say a 20-year-old woman visiting from Pittsburgh was killed in a jet ski crash near Hilton Head around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Here's what we know. Editor's note: This video has no sound. By

A 20-year-old tourist visiting Hilton Head from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, died after a Jet Ski crash in the area of Mackay Creek on Tuesday afternoon, according to deputy coroner David Ott.

Ott identified the woman as Ciara Eiriz.

Two people on two separate Jet Skis collided, S.C. Department of Natural Resources spokesperson David Lucas said. SCDNR is the lead investigating agency. Ott said that both of the jet skis were rented.

The Bluffton Township Fire District was dispatched to the area around 12:40 p.m. for a “head injury in the water,” spokesperson Capt. Lee Levesque said. Law enforcement agencies and first responders were on the scene at Hilton Head Harbor for several hours.

A helicopter landed at the CC Haigh Jr. boat landing, which is near the Hilton Head Island bridge, later Tuesday afternoon.

In South Carolina, boaters 16 years of age and older may operate any recreational boat or personal water craft without restrictions.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that one person was airlifted from the scene, according to SCDNR spokesperson David Lucas. Lucas later said that information was in error and no one was airlifted, but a helicopter had been dispatched to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college’s daily newspaper.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Teresa Moss
Teresa Moss is a crime and public safety reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. She has worked as a journalist for 16-years for newspapers in Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas.
  Comments  