A tropical depression is brewing, but experts say Beaufort Co. shouldn’t worry

Tropical depression forms in the Atlantic Check out the ABC11 forecast for the latest on a tropical depression forming in the Atlantic and its possible impact on the Carolinas later in the week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 forecast for the latest on a tropical depression forming in the Atlantic and its possible impact on the Carolinas later in the week.

Tropical Depression Three may look scary as it hangs over the Bahamas, but National Weather Service meteorologists say it is projected to stay off the coast and not cause any disturbances in Beaufort County.

A cold front, independent of the tropical depression, will likely cause more rain for the region, Steve Rowley, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday night.

He said those thunderstorms could move into the area late Tuesday night and stall on top of the region.

Rainfall estimates for the Beaufort County area are between 1.5 to 2 inches by Thursday.