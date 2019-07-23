Fence blocking Hilton Head bike path removed, neighborhood officials say

A chain link fence blocking a bike path leading into Hilton Head Plantation was removed Monday after an order Friday from the Town of Hilton Head Island, a plantation release says.

Plantation residents were outraged when the owner’s of Main Street Office Park installed the fence earlier this month. The plantation’s bike path has ended in the office park’s parking lot for 28 years.

The fence forced bike traffic to be rerouted onto a busy traffic circle on Whooping Crane Way.

A representative for the office park previously said there was a liability issue as traffic in the parking lot has increased in the past 30 years.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Town of Hilton Head ordered the fence removed within five days. On that deadline, July 15, the property owner filed an application to permit the fence, town officials said.

On Friday, the town said it denied the request and again ordered the fence to be removed.

The town listed three reasons for its decision:

“The fence appears to be within the street buffer, a strip of vegetation. Fencing is not allowed in buffer areas and only 4-foot high fencing is allowed within building setback areas.

“Chain-link fences are usually not permitted in commercial areas without approval.

“The applicant failed to provide approval from the architectural review board governing the commercial area where the office campus is located.”

A new deadline of Monday was given to remove the fence, the release says.

“We have not been advised at this time whether this is an interim solution while a longer-term solution is discussed, or if they are following the Town’s directions while they try to seek approval for another type of barrier,” the release says.

A message left late Monday for Main Street Office Park was not returned.