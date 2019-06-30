Beaufort County veteran mows the American flag into his front yard; Here is where

Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans The Fourth of July is coming up, which for most Americans means fireworks. If you live in Beaufort, you should watch this video before going and spending your hard earned money on them! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fourth of July is coming up, which for most Americans means fireworks. If you live in Beaufort, you should watch this video before going and spending your hard earned money on them!

Preston Gauntt, of Shell Point, admits he had a few drinks when on a whim he decided to mow an American flag into his front yard after getting off work a little early Friday.

“So I “Merica” my yard yesterday,” Gauntt said in a Facebook message to the Island Packet.

The flag yard is on display for anyone wanting to drive by the week of Fourth of July at 3005 Shell Point Road, Beaufort.

Drinks didn’t stop Gauntt from cutting what appears to be nearly perfect straight lines for the flag. He used stakes to create 30-inch wide stripes and calculated the size of the mower to get the right look.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I saved myself from cutting half the yard,” Gauntt joked Sunday.

Gauntt spent several years working in the landscaping business after serving in the Navy for four years and Marine Corps for eight years.

“I’m a self-proclaimed master on the subject matter of cutting grass,” Gauntt said. “I’m about ready to go cut my neighbor’s yard for free because I enjoy doing it.”