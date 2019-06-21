Hilton Head man dies after June 7 Corvette crash near Shelter Cove

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 77-year-old Hilton Head man has died after his car crashed into a tree on U.S. 278 on June 7, according to the Beaufort County Deputy Coroner, David Ott.

Norman McNeill died June 19 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah due to injuries he sustained in the crash, Ott said Thursday.

McNeill was in a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe southbound on U.S. 278 when a pickup truck turning out of Shelter Cove Plaza near Hickory Tavern failed to yield the right of way and the two vehicles collided, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the S.C. Highway Patrol said June 10.

The bright blue Corvette ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree in the median, he said.

Based on information provided to the newspapers on June 13, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reported McNeill was no longer in the care of Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

The hospital had previously confirmed McNeill was being treated for his injuries there.

Hospital policy states that a patient or their family can withhold their name from the hospital’s registry for privacy reasons, in which case the hospital cannot release any information about them.

Contacted Thursday, a hospital spokesperson could not share whether McNeill was on that registry.