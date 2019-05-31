You are not imagining it. Here’s what’s causing the low water pressure in Beaufort Co.

pexels,com

The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority has asked residents to minimize their use of water for irrigation as the Lowcountry waits for rain.

According to two news releases from the Hilton Head Public Service District and the Town of Bluffton, BJWSA has asked customers to reduce their use of irrigation between the hours of 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. until it rains.

“Both PSD and BJWSA are experiencing very high demand on their public water systems due to the record heat and lack of rainfall,” the release said. “PSD customers are reminded of the Town of Hilton Head Island’s local irrigation law, restricting irrigation to no more than two days a week at all times.”

Some customers may be experiencing low water pressure do to the high demand, according to BJWSA.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For more information, visit www.bjwsa.org.

According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, Beaufort County has a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon after 3 p.m. That chance of rain and thunderstorms increases to 40 percent Friday night mainly before 3 a.m.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 72 degrees Saturday night.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 72 degrees Sunday night.