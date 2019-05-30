Think you know the fastest-growing town in the Lowcountry? The answer might be surprising

Here’s where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes The city of Hardeeville announced a massive residential and commercial development set to begin in 2018 in the town's East Argent Tract. While 9,500 homes will eventually be built, zoning allowed for 12,574 units. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city of Hardeeville announced a massive residential and commercial development set to begin in 2018 in the town's East Argent Tract. While 9,500 homes will eventually be built, zoning allowed for 12,574 units.

With several new housing developments in the works, Hardeeville has become the fastest-growing city in the Lowcountry since the 2010 census, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Program annually produces population estimates for the U.S., states, counties, cities, towns and other municipalities. According to the data, Hardeeville’s population estimate as of July 1, 2018 was 6,515 — a 113.3 percent increase since 2010. The city is estimated to have gained 3,460 people since 2010 when the population estimate was 3,055.

The data only compares changes in population estimates. In 2010, Hardeeville’s census population was 2,952 — 103 fewer people than the population estimate.

The rest of the state and Beaufort County also saw increases in their population estimates.

Beaufort County’s population estimate increased from 162,231 to 188,715 — a 16.3 percent increase — and the entire state of South Carolina saw a 9.9 percent jump.





Bluffton’s saw 76.9 percent increase — from 13,060 to 23,097.

Hilton Head Island’s increased from 37,094 to 39,639 — a 6.9 percent increase. The city of Beaufort saw their population estimate increase from 12,348 to 13,357 — an increase of 8.2 percent.

City planning director Brana Snowden and long-range division manager Katie Woodruff attribute the population estimate growth in Hardeeville to a rise in residential construction along U.S. 278 and Argent Boulevard corridors in the Sun City Hilton Head, Latitude Margaritaville, Hilton Head Lakes and Hearthstone Lakes neighborhoods.

Growth in Hardeeville has long been on the minds of local residents, with developments such as the East Argent project and Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head still in the works.

Although Woodruff doesn’t have a time frame for when the projects will be completed, she said the Margaritaville project is in the process of building its first two phases and the city is reviewing a third phase. She said the East Argent project has started construction on its loop road that connects to S.C. 170.

Beaufort County and Hardeeville are also in the middle of a litigation battle over the potential annexation of Malind Bluff — located in the county — into the city, which is in Jasper County. Malind Bluff was part of a two-parcel project originally proposed in 2008 to build more than 700 homes east of S.C. 170 and north of the Okatie River.

However, the county and the city worked on a compromise to resolve the litigation, which included removing the parcel’s age restriction and lessening the number of units from 500 to 345, Mary Lohr, the attorney representing the county said to County Council on Tuesday.

“With this settlement, we have worked out them staying in Beaufort County — not going to the city of Hardeeville,” Lohr said.

County Council unanimously approved the first reading of the new Malind Bluff agreement, and it is slated for a second reading at the next council meeting June 10.

“I think it’s worth stressing to the developers that if they want this agreement to be ratified and in place by the end of June, they need to have to us, everything they need to have before June 10,” county attorney Tom Keaveny said.

Despite this agreement, Snowden said Hardeeville’s available space contributed to the city’s large increase in population.

The population estimate numbers only reflect data before July 1, 2018.

Since that date, Woodruff said more than 300 certificates of occupancy have been issued in Hardeeville for single- and multi-family structures.

Snowden said she expects the city’s population to continue to increase and is excited for the release of the 2020 Census.