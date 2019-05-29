Charleston airport starts new nonstop flights to 6 cities (and Ohioans will be happy)

More direct flights are coming to Hilton Head airport. Here’s where they’ll take you With Delta Airlines announcing new direct flights from Hilton Head Island, the airport will fly to five cities starting in the spring of 2019. Here's where they'll take you — and how much a flight could cost you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With Delta Airlines announcing new direct flights from Hilton Head Island, the airport will fly to five cities starting in the spring of 2019. Here's where they'll take you — and how much a flight could cost you.

The Charleston International Airport is beginning new flights to two of Ohio’s largest cities in the coming week, according to a series of news releases from the airport.

The airport, which is about an hour and a half north of Beaufort County, is the largest commercial airport in South Carolina.

As summer heats up, the new flights will connect the Lowcountry with new corners of the U.S., including the home state of many visitors to Hilton Head Island — Ohio.

The summer flights start in the next few weeks and add new carriers to existing cities without stopping at another airport.

Here’s a breakdown of the new flights and when they start:

Nonstop: Cleveland, Ohio

Flights to Cleveland start June 6 and are operated by Allegiant Airlines, according to a news release. The nonstop flights will be on Sundays and Thursdays.

Fares listed on the airline’s website started at around $66 one-way.

Frontier Airlines also began nonstop flights between Charleston and Cleveland in early May, according to a news release from the airport.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines currently service Cleveland by connecting through other airports, according to Google Flights.

Nonstop: Columbus, Ohio

Nonstop flights between Charleston and Ohio’s capital city begin June 7, according to a news release from the airport. The flights will be operated by Allegiant on Mondays and Fridays.

“The new nonstop route from Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) will operate twice-weekly and will bring nearly 3,500 passengers to the Charleston area annually, contributing to visitor spending in the local economy,” according to the airport’s release.

Rickenbacker is located southeast of downtown Columbus.

Fares listed on Allegiant’s website started at around $50 one-way.

American, Delta, Southwest and United currently service Columbus by connecting through other airports.

Nonstop: Boston

JetBlue Airways announced earlier this year it would increase nonstop flights between Boston, Charleston and the Savannah/ Hilton Head International Airport.

Service to Charleston will start on May 30, according to reporting by the Post and Courier. The new flight means JetBlue will run three daily flights to Boston every day except Tuesday and Wednesday, the newspaper reported.

Fares listed on JetBlue’s website started around $180 one-way.

American, Delta, Southwest and United also offer service to Boston, according to Google Flights.

Nonstop: Denver

United will start flying nonstop to Denver June 7, according to a news release from the airline.

One-way fares were listed on United’s website at around $300.

United joins Frontier and Southwest in offering flights to and from Denver, according to Google Flights.

Nonstop: Seattle

One June 11, Alaska Airlines will begin flying nonstop to Charleston from Seattle every day of the week except Friday, according to an announcement on the airline’s website.

One-way fares for the nonstop flights start around $220.

Alaska Airlines’ flight to Seattle is the only nonstop flight to the city.

Delta offers connecting flights to Washington State’s largest city, according to Google Flights.

Nonstop: Minneapolis/ St. Paul, Minn.

On June 29, Delta will start a nonstop flight to the Twin Cities every day, according to a news release from the airport.

The flights start at around $321 one-way, according to Delta’s website.

Delta, American and United currently service the Twin Cities by connecting through other airports.

