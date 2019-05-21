Local

Why’s that plane so low? Don’t worry, it’s Beaufort County spraying for mosquitoes

Early Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2016, Wade Livingston, in his work as a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette, was a fly on a wall as one of the people who makes Beaufort County Mosquito Control go, chief pilot Russ Appleton, too
Beaufort County Mosquito Control is beginning to spray for mosquitoes again, according to a county news release.

The release said the group will conduct aerial and ground treatments Monday through Friday each week through the end of mosquito-breeding season, which typically ends in November. The first treatment is Wednesday.

Mosquito Control applies EPA-registered public heath insecticides using low-flying aircraft and spray trucks, the release said. The aircraft will operate during daylight hours, and trucks will run from 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Notice will be given before each treatment on the Beaufort County Facebook page and by 4 p.m. the previous Friday on a map marking the tentative treatment areas.

Residents can submit a request for service by filling out an online survey or by calling the Mosquito Control Department at 843-255-5800.

In addition to all of the other wildlife and bugs in the Lowcountry, Beaufort County reportedly is home to 53 species of mosquitoes.

Fight mosquitoes inside and outside with a few simple tips. Remember to cover windows with screens, remove standing water, and cover your skin with long sleeves shirt and pants. And don't forget insect repellent.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018.

