Why’s that plane so low? Don’t worry, it’s Beaufort County spraying for mosquitoes
Beaufort County Mosquito Control is beginning to spray for mosquitoes again, according to a county news release.
The release said the group will conduct aerial and ground treatments Monday through Friday each week through the end of mosquito-breeding season, which typically ends in November. The first treatment is Wednesday.
Mosquito Control applies EPA-registered public heath insecticides using low-flying aircraft and spray trucks, the release said. The aircraft will operate during daylight hours, and trucks will run from 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
Notice will be given before each treatment on the Beaufort County Facebook page and by 4 p.m. the previous Friday on a map marking the tentative treatment areas.
Residents can submit a request for service by filling out an online survey or by calling the Mosquito Control Department at 843-255-5800.
In addition to all of the other wildlife and bugs in the Lowcountry, Beaufort County reportedly is home to 53 species of mosquitoes.
