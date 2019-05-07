Local

Family concerned about safety of missing Beaufort woman and her child, police say

Reqeaux Wood Submitted Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Beaufort woman believed to be with her small child, an alert sent out at 4:39 p.m. says.

Regeaux Wood was last seen driving her 2016 maroon Nissan Juke toward Bluffton. She was driving the vehicle — with South Carolina registration PSA 448 — on S.C. 170 about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

She could be headed to Savannah, the alert says.

“Regeaux’s family members indicated that she may try to harm herself and are concerned for her safety of Regeaux’s daughter — a small child — who is believed to be traveling with her,” the alert says.

Anyone with information about Regeaux’s whereabouts may call 911.

