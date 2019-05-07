Bluffton animal rescue in urgent need of fosters. Here’s how you can help

How do you make Bluffton shelter dogs more appealing? Send them to live with inmates Rogue Rescue & Sanctuary — an animal rescue organization based out of Bluffton, S.C. — recently sent 8 dogs to live with inmates at the Chatham County jail. Here's how "Operation New Hope" is helping dogs and inmates have a chance at a better life. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rogue Rescue & Sanctuary — an animal rescue organization based out of Bluffton, S.C. — recently sent 8 dogs to live with inmates at the Chatham County jail. Here's how "Operation New Hope" is helping dogs and inmates have a chance at a better life.

Rogue Rescue and Sanctuary in Bluffton has an urgent need for foster families for its dogs after its owner had a stroke last week.

“I suffered a stroke, and the doctor is not wanting me to do any type of work, especially in the heat,” Dianne Chesser All told The Island Packet. She said she needs to recover for at least the next 90 days.

The rescue cares for about 35 dogs, and 20 of those are adoptable dogs that need to go into foster homes, All said.

“We need fosters or other rescues to transfer the dogs to, one or the other,” she said.

She said she’s reached out to organizations in New Jersey, Massachusetts and Vermont with no luck.

All was adamant that Rogue Rescue will remain open.

“We are not by any means shutting down,” she said.

The organization is still open for adoptions, and volunteers plan to participate in adoption events, but the rescue won’t be taking in dogs until All has recovered.

Anyone who is interested in fostering may contact Renee Bishop at 803-671-1604.

Those who are unable to foster but would like to volunteer are needed to clean kennels and walk dogs, All said.