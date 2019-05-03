Savannah trolley catches fire near Forsyth Park with passengers on board

Watch: Firefighters extinguish smoking trolley in Savannah’s historic district An Old Savannah Tours trolley caught fire Friday afternoon near Forsyth Park. A passenger on a nearby tour bus captured video as firefighters extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Old Savannah Tours trolley caught fire Friday afternoon near Forsyth Park. A passenger on a nearby tour bus captured video as firefighters extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported.

An Old Savannah Tours sightseeing trolley caught fire near Forsyth Park in Savannah on Friday morning.

Janel Few, spokesperson for Savannah Fire and Rescue, said the fire was reported just after 11:20 a.m.

“The back of the trolley was fully engulfed,” Few said.

She said all passengers had been evacuated from the trolley when firefighters arrived at the scene. It was not known how many passengers had been on the trolley.

There were no injuries reported.

Roxane Kalis Hamway posted video of the fire on Facebook. In her comments with the post, she said the fire escalated quickly.





“... The people at first weren’t even aware there was a fire so we screamed to them ‘hey your trolleys smoking,” she posted.

Few said the driver of the trolley reported a problem with the trolley’s starter just before the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.