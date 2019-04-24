Beaufort Co. opens animal shelter and 10-acre campus. It even has a dog bone shaped pond

Dogs at new Beaufort County shelter experience a four-star stay until adopted The Beaufort County Animal Services and Hilton Head Humane Association's new complex in Okatie, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Beaufort County Animal Services and Hilton Head Humane Association's new complex in Okatie, S.C.

Thousands of animals will be one step closer to finding their forever homes with the help of a new animal campus that opened in March in Okatie.

Beaufort County Animal Services and the Hilton Head Humane Association teamed up to open the new 10-acre campus at 10 Pritcher Point Road — just five minutes from the intersection of U.S. 278 and S.C. 170, according to a news release.

“The two largest agencies in our county understand that we are better together,” Tallulah Trice, director of Beaufort Co. Animal Services, said. “We also understand critical to reducing intake and euthanasia is to emphasize aggressive spay and neuter programs.”

The campus includes a 20,000-square-foot facility that has a spay/neuter clinic and an adoption center. The new location combines all of the services normally offered by Animal Services and the Humane Association under the same roof rather than the previous three separate locations around the county.

Staff at Beaufort County Animal Services check in a feral cat that was captured by a Beaufort Couty resident on Wednesday afternoon a.t the complex shared with Hiklton Head Humane and a spay neuter clinic. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

The new campus has been in the works for seven years and even has a dog bone shaped pond, an ICU unit, quarantine areas, surgery rooms and walk and play areas, the release said.

“As we continue our partnership with Beaufort County, and in particular Beaufort County Animal Services, we cannot emphasize enough the thousands of animals that are alive today because of this relationship,” Chuck Laine, chairman of the Humane Association Board of Directors, said. “This public-private partnership has been a collaborative effort that has successfully reduced overpopulation and euthanasia of homeless animals in our community.”

Upon entering the Hilton Head Humane Association entrance, animal lovers will be greeted with windows of cats that are avialblke for adotioon as seen on Wednesday at the complex on S.C. 170 in Okatie. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Laine said Wednesday that the new shelter can accommodate 24 dogs and 38 cats at a time for adoption. If not adopted, those animals will be rotated between the new facility and the HHHA for new eyes to see them.

The HHHA and the new campus are no-kill shelters and work toward eliminating euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals.

All shelter animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and free spay and neuter procedures are performed at the shelter for eligible residents. Counseling and aid are also available to help people keep their pets.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

“We do things different and there was a lot of blood, sweat and tears for this project, but it’s worth it,” Laine said.