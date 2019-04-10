Local

Hundreds of homes and businesses out of power for an hour in Bluffton

About 517 customers were without power in Bluffton for about an hour Wednesday, per the Palmetto Electric website.

The power was restored around 3:15 p.m.

A map showed the Belfair neighborhood area as the most affected by the outage. Businesses, including The Island Packet office, were also without power near the U.S. 278 and Buck Island Road intersection.

Crews arrived at the site and started assessing the issue at about 2:10 p.m., Tray Hunter, Palmetto Electric spokesman said Wednesday.

Palmetto Electric has not said what caused the outage.

  Comments  

Read Next

Beto O’Rourke, Elizabeth Warren visiting Bluffton and Beaufort. Here’s where to meet them

Politics & Government

Beto O’Rourke, Elizabeth Warren visiting Bluffton and Beaufort. Here’s where to meet them

Democratic presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Elizabeth Warren are holding upcoming campaign events in Bluffton and Beaufort, SC. Both events are free and open to public but attendees can RSVP.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Death Notices

George Daise

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service