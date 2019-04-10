Local
Hundreds of homes and businesses out of power for an hour in Bluffton
About 517 customers were without power in Bluffton for about an hour Wednesday, per the Palmetto Electric website.
The power was restored around 3:15 p.m.
A map showed the Belfair neighborhood area as the most affected by the outage. Businesses, including The Island Packet office, were also without power near the U.S. 278 and Buck Island Road intersection.
Crews arrived at the site and started assessing the issue at about 2:10 p.m., Tray Hunter, Palmetto Electric spokesman said Wednesday.
Palmetto Electric has not said what caused the outage.
