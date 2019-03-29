When you can tour Denmark, Norway and Switzerland in a single day without getting on an airplane

The Okeetee Club in Switzerland, South Carolina, owns and manages thousands of acres of pinewoods as a hunting preserve and timberland. Built in 1894, it is closed to the public but the beauty of its oak-arched lanes form a tunnel-like experience when you drive U.S. 17 through the nearly vanished community south of Ridgeland. Matt Richardson