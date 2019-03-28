Local

Look up! New airline starts flying through Hilton Head airport this weekend

By Katherine Kokal

March 28, 2019 12:19 PM

More direct flights are coming to Hilton Head airport. Here’s where they’ll take you

With Delta Airlines announcing new direct flights from Hilton Head Island, the airport will fly to five cities starting in the spring of 2019. Here's where they'll take you — and how much a flight could cost you.
By
Up Next
With Delta Airlines announcing new direct flights from Hilton Head Island, the airport will fly to five cities starting in the spring of 2019. Here's where they'll take you — and how much a flight could cost you.
By

More planes will be flying over Hilton Head starting Sunday, and they’ll bear the United Airlines logo.

United will begin seasonal service in and out of the Hilton Head Island Airport this weekend to “hub airports” in Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York City.

Beaufort County airports director Jon Rembold announced the new flights at a news conference in October, and the airport will hold an inaugural water cannon salute to the new flights at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Here’s what’s coming next week:

  • Starting on March 31, United will operate nonstop flights from Hilton Head Island to Washington Dulles International Airport two times a day.
  • Starting on April 6, United will operate flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport two times a week.
  • Also on April 6, United will begin offering flights to New York/Newark Liberty International airport once per week.

Rembold said the partnership with United Airlines has been in the works for around 18 months.

American Airlines began jet service in July following a 7,000-foot runway extension project that made it possible for larger jets to land on Hilton Head.

After United announced its flights to the island airport, Delta Air Lines followed swiftly behind — announcing the airline would start servicing the airport again in May 2019.

Starting May 23, Delta will run three daily flights between Hilton Head and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, The Island Packet previously reported.

On June 8, Delta will begin Saturday-only flights between Hilton Head and LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

business

Katherine Kokal

Katherine Kokal moved to South Carolina in 2018 after graduating from the University of Missouri with a degree in Print and Digital International Journalism. To date, she has won two South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting and government beat reporting. On the weekends, you’ll find her doing yoga and hiking Pinckney Island.

  Comments  